Allison (groin) won't be eligible to be activated from injured reserve this season after the Packers designated wideout Jake Kumerow (shoulder) to return from IR on Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After bringing back fellow receiver Trevor Davis back from IR last week, the Packers used their second and final designation on Kumerow, a preseason standout who seems to be near full health. While Allison projects to be close to 100 percent before the end of 2018, he was never an ideal candidate to return from IR since he wouldn't have been eligible to play until the postseason. Allison shouldn't face any restrictions when the Packers reconvene for OTAs next spring.