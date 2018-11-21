Packers' Geronimo Allison: Done for 2018
Allison (groin) won't be eligible to be activated from injured reserve this season after the Packers designated wideout Jake Kumerow (shoulder) to return from IR on Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After bringing back fellow receiver Trevor Davis back from IR last week, the Packers used their second and final designation on Kumerow, a preseason standout who seems to be near full health. While Allison projects to be close to 100 percent before the end of 2018, he was never an ideal candidate to return from IR since he wouldn't have been eligible to play until the postseason. Allison shouldn't face any restrictions when the Packers reconvene for OTAs next spring.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Placed on IR•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Slated for surgery, out at least six weeks•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: May require surgery•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Won't play Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Doubtful for Week 9•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Now dealing with groin injury as well•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...