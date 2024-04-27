The Packers selected Bullard in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

Though listed as a safety, Bullard can almost certainly play slot corner and might even be able to line up on the boundary occasionally. The Georgia standout might be heavy for a corner at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, but his 4.47-second 40-yard dash time is above average even by cornerback standards. Both Bullard and free-agent pickup Xavier McKinney are capable of switching between safety and man-coverage tasks without necessarily tipping off the offense, adding further means of deception for Green Bay's defense.