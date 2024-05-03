Oladapo (toe) has undergone surgery and is not expected to be ready for OTAs, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Although he will miss OTAs, the team remains optimistic that Clark will be ready for training camp. He suffered a stress fracture doing drills on the turf at the NFL combine. The rookie was the third safety selected by the Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft, following Xavier McKinney and Anthony Johnson. The Oregon State product will need to get his health back to bar in order to make an impression during training camp.