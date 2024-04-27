The Packers selected Oladapo in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

Oladapo becomes the third safety selected by the Packers in the past three rounds. While the starting safety opposite the newly signed Xavier McKinney projected as an obvious need for Green Bay, the team did have intriguing 2023 seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson also in the fold, so this level of aggressiveness is noteworthy especially with name-value free agents still out on the market. A three-year starter at Oregon State, the 6-foot-2, 221 pound Oladapo projects more as a thumping safety at the NFL level and will add value in special teams almost immediately.