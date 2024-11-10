We have four teams on bye and a Sunday morning Germany game this week, lightening the main slate injury report to a certain degree. However, there are some very big names both coming and going, including one of the league's top quarterbacks likely heading for season-ending surgery and a top-flight running back expected to make his long-awaited season debut. With plenty to break down, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 9 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. As per Saturday reports, Prescott is expected to undergo season-ending surgery soon for the partial avulsion to his right hamstring he suffered in Week 9 against the Falcons, meaning Cooper Rush, who'll start versus Philadelphia, could hold the starting job the rest of the season. However, with Dallas getting closer to slipping out of postseason contention, Trey Lance could also be given an audition down the stretch. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Lawrence will not play, paving the way for 2021 Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones to draw the start versus Minnesota with veteran C.J. Beathard set to serve as his backup. Jones has put up nine pass attempts this season, but his last start came in Week 12 of the 2023 season for New England.

Tight Ends Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE The Eagles' Dallas Goedert is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Goedert will return to his customary top tight end role, while Grant Calcaterra, who posted an 8-88 line on eight targets in the last two games, will head back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Tyler Conklin New York Jets TE The Jets' Tyler Conklin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but was able to practice in full all week. If Conklin can't play, Jeremy Ruckert would be set to operate as New York's top tight end versus Arizona.

Kickers

The Commanders' Austin Seibert (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers despite finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. In his stead, veteran Zane Gonzalez, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Washington's placekicker versus Pittsburgh in what will be his first taste of regular-season action since 2021 with the Panthers.

The Vikings' Will Reichard (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Reichard's absence, John Parker Romo, who converted 17 of 19 field-goal attempts for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, will serve as Minnesota's placekicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The 49ers' Jake Moody is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after putting in two limited practices and one full session this week following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers. The Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles. The Chargers' Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans. The Eagles' Darius Slay is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after a one-game absence due to a groin injury.

is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after a one-game absence due to a groin injury. The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Safeties

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

is out for Sunday night's game against the Lions. The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Lions' Za'Darius Smith (personal) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans. As per early Sunday reports, Smith isn't expected to be ready to play after just having been traded from the Browns on Tuesday.

is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans. As per early Sunday reports, Smith isn't expected to be ready to play after just having been traded from the Browns on Tuesday. The Chiefs' Mike Danna is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after a three-game absence due to a pectoral injury.

is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after a three-game absence due to a pectoral injury. The Patriots' Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. The Dolphins' Zach Sieler is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams after a two-game absence due to an orbital injury.

Linebackers