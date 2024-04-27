The Packers selected Pratt in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

The Packers likely wanted to jump in front of the priority undrafted free agent game, locking in the Tulane product with their second to last remaining seventh-round pick. A four-year collegiate starter, Pratt won't be mistaken for a run-first option behind center nor does he have a cannon for an arm, but he's a competitive quarterback who has improved his game significantly after just starting to play football for the first time in high school. It's entirely possible Pratt could push out the incumbent Sean Clifford for the team's backup job behind Jordan Love.