The Packers selected Glover in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

Glover brings versatility to the Packers' offensive line after playing right tackle, left tackle and left guard at various points in five seasons with Georgia State. He's been knocked for a lack of athleticism but boasts good size (6-foot-6, 317 pounds) and power. While Green Bay will hope he's not on the field regularly early in his career, Glover has the potential to fill a valuable depth role for the team.