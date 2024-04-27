The Packers selected Hopper in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

Green Bay is restocking its linebacker room on Day 2 of the draft as Hopper joins Edgerrin Cooper among rookie Packer 'backers. Hopper has explosive lower-body strength and was a solid tackler at Missouri with an ability to make plays in the backfield (20 TFL in final two seasons). Like Cooper, Hopper is on the smaller side for an off-ball linebacker and will need to improve his play strength to avoid being routinely washed out of plays. If nothing else, Green Bay is going with a volume approach in addressing its linebacking group.