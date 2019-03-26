Panthers' Corn Elder: Slot cornerback reps on tap
Elder will see the opportunity to take reps in the slot this offseason, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Elder played only 61 defensive snaps across 13 games in 2018, during which time he made three tackles. He'll compete with 2018 third-round pick Rashaan Gaulden for reps in nickel packages this offseason.
