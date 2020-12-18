site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-dennis-daley-out-again-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Dennis Daley: Out again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Daley (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Packers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Daley hasn't seen the field since suffering the concussion Nov. 22 and won't be available this weekend. Michale Schofield should operate as the reserve option at guard for Carolina.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 47 min read