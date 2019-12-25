Play

McCoy (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCoy has been on and off the injury report all season and was specifically listed with a knee injury regularly from September through the end of November. However, the 31-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and it seems unlikely he'll miss this weekend's game against the Saints.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends