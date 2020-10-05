Thomas caught two of five targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Thomas has now managed merely 30 receiving yards through four games, but his touchdown from two yards Sunday at least offered a glimmer of hope. Interestingly, though, Thomas actually featured for fewer snaps than fellow tight end Chris Manhertz, who finished with one catch for 17 yards. With neither option being particularly productive, Carolina's starting tight-end title hasn't meant much in fantasy terms thus far.