Thomas finished the regular season with five catches on nine targets for 56 yards in 12 games.

Thomas endured the worst campaign of his six-year career, with his five missed games playing a factor. Even when healthy, though, Thomas has long been a blocking tight end, not topping 200 receiving yards since his rookie year. With the Panthers having a potential out from the final year of Thomas' current contract, it remains to be seen whether he'll return to Carolina under a new front office and coaching staff.