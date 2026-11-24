Thomas caught his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown during the Raiders' 38-24 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Thomas had the opportunity to step into the TE2 role behind Michael Mayer on Sunday due to the absence of Brock Bowers (ankle/quadriceps). Thomas' 35 offensive snaps were his most of the season, and he made his lone target from Fernando Mendoza count, with the duo connecting on a 19-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to tie the game up at 17-17. Thomas has seven catches on as many targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns through 11 regular-season games, although he would revert to being the No. 3 tight end in Week 12 against the Browns on Nov. 29 if Bowers is cleared to return for that contest.