Panthers' James Bradberry: Continues development as top corner
Bradberry finished with 85 tackles (66 solo), two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games played this season.
Bradberry has served as Carolina's top cornerback ever since he was drafted in the second round last year. While he impressed as a little-known rookie, Bradberry only increased his production his second time around, finishing second on the team in tackles and tying for the lead with 10 passes defended. A promising presence on the outside, the Samford product will look to take another step in his development next season.
