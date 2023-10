Bradberry (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after not appearing on the injury report Wednesday.

The cornerback's status in Friday's practice session will now be something to monitor as the Eagles prepare to face the Commanders on Sunday. Bradberry missed Philadelphia's Week 2 win over the Vikings with a concussion but has started the team's other six games. The 2022 All-Pro has 22 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 2023.