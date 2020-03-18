Panthers' John Miller: Finds new team
The Panthers and Miller agreed on a one-year deal worth $4 million Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miller was let go by the Bengals earlier in the day Wednesday and quickly found a new team. Last season the 26-year-old started 13 games at guard for the Bengals. A third-round pick of the Bills in 2015, Miller is likely to earn a starting guard role in 2020.
