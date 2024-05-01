Brooks (knee) remains on track to be cleared for training camp, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Brooks said the ACL tear he suffered in November didn't come with any damage to other ligaments -- a factor that likely contributed to the Panthers' confidence making him the first RB selected in the 2024 NFL Draft (46th overall). He's begun running and plans to resume cutting soon, with the intention of participating at the start of training camp in late July, shortly after his 21st birthday. Brooks didn't play much at Texas until Bijan Robinson left for the NFL, but once he got his chance the results were impressive, with Brooks recording 1,139 rushing yards and 286 receiving yards in 11 games last season. In Carolina, he joins a backfield with veterans Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, though it isn't clear if the latter will have a role after his poor showing last season.