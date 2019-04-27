Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Joins Carolina backfield
The Panthers selected Scarlett in the firth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 154th overall.
Scarlett will almost exclusively act as a two-down back for Carolina which should come as no surprise for those who have watched the redshirt junior "develop" as a receiver. Scarlett flashed a bit of speed at the Combine, registering a 4.47 40-yard dash which seemed to back up the acceleration he displayed on tape. More of a downhill runner capable of bullying forward for extra yards, it's not hard to envision a scenario in which Scarlett takes on a role similar to what C.J. Anderson provided in his abbreviated 2018 campaign with the Panthers, although the former should prove to be far more explosive if given enough space.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...