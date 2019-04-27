The Panthers selected Scarlett in the firth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Scarlett will almost exclusively act as a two-down back for Carolina which should come as no surprise for those who have watched the redshirt junior "develop" as a receiver. Scarlett flashed a bit of speed at the Combine, registering a 4.47 40-yard dash which seemed to back up the acceleration he displayed on tape. More of a downhill runner capable of bullying forward for extra yards, it's not hard to envision a scenario in which Scarlett takes on a role similar to what C.J. Anderson provided in his abbreviated 2018 campaign with the Panthers, although the former should prove to be far more explosive if given enough space.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ