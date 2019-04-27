The Panthers selected Scarlett in the firth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Scarlett will almost exclusively act as a two-down back for Carolina which should come as no surprise for those who have watched the redshirt junior "develop" as a receiver. Scarlett flashed a bit of speed at the Combine, registering a 4.47 40-yard dash which seemed to back up the acceleration he displayed on tape. More of a downhill runner capable of bullying forward for extra yards, it's not hard to envision a scenario in which Scarlett takes on a role similar to what C.J. Anderson provided in his abbreviated 2018 campaign with the Panthers, although the former should prove to be far more explosive if given enough space.