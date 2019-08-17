Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Picks up 49 yards
Scarlett rushed for 35 yards on eight carries and added a 14-yard catch during Friday's 27-14 loss to Buffalo.
Scarlett entered the game in the second quarter in relief of Cameron Artis-Payne and did a solid job of moving the chains on the way toward a pair of second-quarter field goals. Scarlett seems -- on the outset -- like the perfect foil for Christian McCaffrey, a powerful early-down back who can take some of the hits for Carolina's superstars. In practice, McCaffrey carried the ball for 52.6% of Carolina's attempts in 2018, with Cam Newton running for another 24.3%. Surely, the goal is going to be to limit Newton's carries, but will it be enough for Scarlett to be much of a factor?
More News
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Will play Friday•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Not quite ready•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Will sit out Thursday's contest•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Joins Carolina backfield•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...