Scarlett rushed for 35 yards on eight carries and added a 14-yard catch during Friday's 27-14 loss to Buffalo.

Scarlett entered the game in the second quarter in relief of Cameron Artis-Payne and did a solid job of moving the chains on the way toward a pair of second-quarter field goals. Scarlett seems -- on the outset -- like the perfect foil for Christian McCaffrey, a powerful early-down back who can take some of the hits for Carolina's superstars. In practice, McCaffrey carried the ball for 52.6% of Carolina's attempts in 2018, with Cam Newton running for another 24.3%. Surely, the goal is going to be to limit Newton's carries, but will it be enough for Scarlett to be much of a factor?