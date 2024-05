Foelsch officially agreed to terms with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Foelsch, a New Haven product, is coming off a productive senior season that saw him accumulate 318 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 32 receptions. The rookie will now look to make an impression in Carolina during offseason workouts. He will presumably compete with the likes of Jordan Matthews, Stephen Sullivan and Ian Thomas for a reserve role at tight end.