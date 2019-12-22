Play

Paradis is questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old is a late addition to the injury report, leaving his status firmly up in the air for Sunday's contest. Tyler Larsen will likely receive the start should Paradis be unable to play.

