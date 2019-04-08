Panthers' T.J. Barnes: Packs bags for Carolina
Barnes signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Barnes most recently played in the AAF for the Atlanta Legends, and previously spent three seasons in the NFL between the Bills, Jets and Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 355-pound defensive tackle projects to serve as a reserve run-stopper if he's able to secure a role on the 53-man roster.
