Hogan was on the field for 45 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills, en route to catching both of his targets for 49 yards.

For the third straight game, Hogan was out-snapped by both Julian Edelman (73) and Josh Gordon (64). Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) returned to the mix, leaving Hogan with a low-volume role in Week 8. He'll have his moments going forward, but with so many mouths to feed in the Patriots' passing offense. a steady weekly target share may not always be there for Hogan.