Patriots' Chris Hogan: Hauls in two passes for 49 yards
Hogan was on the field for 45 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills, en route to catching both of his targets for 49 yards.
For the third straight game, Hogan was out-snapped by both Julian Edelman (73) and Josh Gordon (64). Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) returned to the mix, leaving Hogan with a low-volume role in Week 8. He'll have his moments going forward, but with so many mouths to feed in the Patriots' passing offense. a steady weekly target share may not always be there for Hogan.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches six passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Records 78 receiving yards in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as active Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Returns to practice, listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Returns to work Friday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, chances are you've got some holes to fill. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.