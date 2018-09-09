Patriots' Chris Hogan: Held to one catch
Hogan caught one of five targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
Coming into the season without Julian Edelman, Hogan appeared to be the Patriots' most established option out wide. New England instead focused on throwing to backs and tight ends and unheralded Phillip Dorsett ended up with seven receptions and a score. The Patriots are as good as any team in the league at adapting week to week, so Hogan might be the go-to receiver in the weeks ahead. If not, it'll be interesting to see how his role evolves once Edelman returns after four games.
