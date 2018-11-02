Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Listed as questionable
Hightower (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hightower was a limited participant in practice all week, and remains hampered by the knee injury which caused him to miss last week's win over the Bills. The starting linebacker could be a game-time decision for New Engliand's tilt against the Packers in Week 9, and Nicholas Grigsby would once again draw the start if Hightower were to remain sidelined.
