Hightower (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hightower was a limited participant in practice all week, and remains hampered by the knee injury which caused him to miss last week's win over the Bills. The starting linebacker could be a game-time decision for New Engliand's tilt against the Packers in Week 9, and Nicholas Grigsby would once again draw the start if Hightower were to remain sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories