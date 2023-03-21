Hightower announced his retirement via his personal Twitter account Tuesday.
Hightower is officially retiring after nine seasons with the NFL, all of which he spent with New England. The two-time Pro Bowler earned three Super Bowl rings during his time with the Patriots, a span in which he solidified himself as one of the team's most important defensive players. He will perhaps be best remembered for his tackle of Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line with seconds left in Super Bowl XLIX, which set up teammate Malcolm Butler's famous interception of Russell Wilson.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Plans to play in 2022•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Suiting up for playoff opener•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out for finale•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: On track to play•