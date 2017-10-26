Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out Sunday, possibly longer
Hightower (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Chargers and could miss additional games, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Hightower hurt his right shoulder during last Sunday's victory over the Falcons while stretching out to make a tackle. It isn't clear if this injury is similar to the torn labrum he sustained in the same shoulder in 2014, though he was able to play through the pain, for the most part, that year and only ended up missing two games. Kyle Van Noy will likely take over at middle linebacker in Hightower's absence and could see a boost in IDP value.
