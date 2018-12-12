Hightower recorded two solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.

Hightower added one of New England's five sacks, though that wasn't enough to leave Miami with a victory. That was Hightower's first sack of the season, and he'll look to keep it going in a pivotal matchup with the Steelers on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...