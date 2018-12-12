Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records first sack in loss
Hightower recorded two solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.
Hightower added one of New England's five sacks, though that wasn't enough to leave Miami with a victory. That was Hightower's first sack of the season, and he'll look to keep it going in a pivotal matchup with the Steelers on Sunday.
