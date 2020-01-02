Play

McCourty (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff contest against the Titans.

McCourty sat out Week 17's loss to the Dolphins due to his groin injury, and he's now logged three straight limited practices. In the event that the 32-year-old were forced to miss Saturday's playoff game against Tennessee, Jonathan Jones (groin) and J.C. Jackson would likely be called upon to handle increased snaps.

