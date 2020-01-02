Patriots' Jason McCourty: Draws questionable tag
McCourty (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff contest against the Titans.
McCourty sat out Week 17's loss to the Dolphins due to his groin injury, and he's now logged three straight limited practices. In the event that the 32-year-old were forced to miss Saturday's playoff game against Tennessee, Jonathan Jones (groin) and J.C. Jackson would likely be called upon to handle increased snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Logs limited session•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Won't play Week 17•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Questionable Week 17•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Projected as limited participant•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Injured during game•
-
Patriots' Jason McCourty: Ready for AFC East battle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...