Patriots' LaRoy Reynolds: Inks deal with Patriots
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2021
7:45 pm ET 1 min read
Reynolds signed with the Patriots on Wednesday.
Reynolds will join his fourth team in four seasons and his sixth franchise since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The 30-year-old rarely contributes on defense, but he made eight tackles in special-teams coverage last season.
