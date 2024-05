Jennings signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Monday.

Jennings ran for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Florida A&M last year. The running back recorded 1,860 yards and 24 touchdowns in his 44-game college career. The rookie will now try to catch on in a Patriots backfield headed by incumbent Rhamondre Stevenson and free agent signee Antonio Gibson.