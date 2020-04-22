Percy Harvin: Ready to play football again

Harvin wants to return to the NFL, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Harvin initially decided to retire after the 2015 season but then played a couple of games for the Bills in November 2016. He's now approaching his 32nd birthday in May, four years removed from his last NFL appearance and nine years removed from his career-best 2011 campaign with the Vikings. Harvin could draw some interest as a slot receiver and return specialist, but he'll need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster if he ends up signing with an NFL franchise. His lengthy medical record is highlighted by chronic hip injuries and migraines, with Harvin playing only 30 games for four different teams between 2012 and 2016. He reportedly weighs 185 pounds, which is seven pounds below his 2009 combine weight and about 15 pounds shy of his typical listed playing weight.