Percy Harvin: Ready to play football again
Harvin wants to return to the NFL, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Harvin initially decided to retire after the 2015 season but then played a couple of games for the Bills in November 2016. He's now approaching his 32nd birthday in May, four years removed from his last NFL appearance and nine years removed from his career-best 2011 campaign with the Vikings. Harvin could draw some interest as a slot receiver and return specialist, but he'll need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster if he ends up signing with an NFL franchise. His lengthy medical record is highlighted by chronic hip injuries and migraines, with Harvin playing only 30 games for four different teams between 2012 and 2016. He reportedly weighs 185 pounds, which is seven pounds below his 2009 combine weight and about 15 pounds shy of his typical listed playing weight.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Gronk is back
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Can Gronk still be Gronk?
Gronk is back and now with Tom Brady in Tampa. What does it mean in Fantasy?
-
Projecting new-look Bucs offense
The Buccaneers are trading for Rob Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement. What does it...
-
Brandon Aiyuk prospect profile
Brandon Aiyuk's 2019 season put him on the draft prospect map, but is it enough to see him...
-
Draft Preview: Top RBs, sleepers
Two days before the NFL Draft, our experts go on the record with key players and issues for...
-
Bryan Edwards prospect profile
Bryan Edwards is among the biggest receivers in the NFL Draft, but is he worth the risk in...