Percy Harvin: Remains retired
Despite rumors that surfaced Monday that Harvin may consider un-retiring, there's been nothing to support that claim.
The 31-year-old came out of retirement the first time to play for Buffalo again in 2016, but he was sidelined after two games by migraines that he had been dealing with throughout his career. Over the course of Harvin's seven-year tenure, he wasn't able to get back to the numbers he put up in Minnesota to begin his career. The speedy wideout logged 87 catches for 967 yards and six touchdowns in 2011, but he was never able to record more than 350 yards in a season after 2012.
