Phillip Andersen: Waived by Tampa Bay

Andersen was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Anderson -- a Danish kicker who last played in the German Football League -- signed on with the Buccaneers in February and seemed as though he could be in competition for the kicking job. Cairo Santos was then re-signed in March and Matthew Gay was drafted during the fifth-round Saturday, leading to his departure.

