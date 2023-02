Nordin (undisclosed) was waived by the Patriots from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Nordin joined the Patriots as a UDFA in May of 2021, but despite mostly remaining with the team since as a practice squad player, he has yet to kick for them. The 24-year-old missed the entire 2022 campaign due to an undisclosed injury, and whether or not he'll be healthy enough to compete for a job somewhere in 2023 remains to be seen.