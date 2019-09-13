Play

Cole (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury is to Cole's right foot -- his kicking foot. The team doesn't have a backup punter currently, so it appears they may use kicker Daniel Carlson if Cole can't play.

