Raiders' Denzelle Good: Leaves with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Good was forced out of Saturday's game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury.
Good started his 14 straight game in Week 16. If he's unable to return, either John Simpson is expected to slot in at left guard for the rest of the way.
