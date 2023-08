The Raiders placed Zuber (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Zuber spent the 2022 season on the Raiders' practice squad after bouncing around the league since joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He caught one pass for 18 yards in two preseason games. Zuber is set to miss the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Las Vegas.