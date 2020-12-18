Richard reinjured his sternum during pregame warmups Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Richard still managed to suit up against the Chargers and draw five targets, but his injury paved the way for Theo Riddick to handle a slight uptick in snaps. The trusty change-of-pace man will benefit from a few extra days of rest before the Raiders face the Dolphins on Dec. 26.
