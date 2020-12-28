Richard rushed for 19 yards on two carries and caught his only target for four yards in Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Despite being dealt only three touches, Richard managed to produce more total yards than fellow backup running back Devontae Booker on Saturday. The duo is slated to continue providing depth behind starter Josh Jacobs in Week 17, but Richard could see a couple more opportunities with the Raiders officially removed from playoff contention.