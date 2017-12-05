Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals nine yards in Week 13
Richard rushed for four yards on one carry and caught one pass for five yards on three targets during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants.
Richard has now logged no more than 13 offensive snaps in four consecutive games, remaining behind both starter Marshawn Lynch and fellow backup DeAndre Washington in the pecking order at running back. Richard's season averages of 4.5 yards per carry and 9.8 yards per reception are fairly healthy, but he figures to continue seeing limited opportunities out of the backfield moving forward.
