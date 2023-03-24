site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' John Jenkins: Heading to Las Vegas
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2023
Raiders signed Jenkins on Friday.
Jenkins is now slated to compete for snaps on the Raiders' defensive line throughout the 2023 campaign, after he had spent the last two years as a member of the Dolphins. Across 17 contests suited up for a season ago, the 33-year-old amassed 21 tackles in that span.
