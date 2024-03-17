Jenkins re-signed with the Raiders on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jenkins logged career highs in both tackles (61) and passes defended (four) during his first season with the Raiders last year. The 359-pound defensive tackle spent three of the previous four seasons with the Dolphins, and he was reportedly hosted for a visit by the team last week, per Jackson. But, Jenkins will ultimately head back to the Raiders on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to Amber Wilson of ESPN. Jenkins has played for seven different teams during his 12-year career, and he will enter his age-35 season in 2024.