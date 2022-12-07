The Raiders signed Peko from their practice squad Tuesday, per the team's official site.

Since Peko had already received the maximum of three elevations to Las Vegas' active roster this season, the team was forced to sign the 29-year-old in order for him to remain eligible to continue playing for the Raiders during the 2022-23 campaign. In those three game appearances, Peko totaled three tackles across a combined 56 defensive snaps in that span. He'll now serve as added defensive line depth for the black & silver.