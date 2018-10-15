Roberts caught five of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks before leaving with a concussion during the second half.

Roberts hauled in a season high five passes, but he wasn't able to finish the game after sustaining a head injury. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol, but fortunately Roberts has additional time as the 1-5 Raiders have an upcoming bye week before hosting the Colts in Week 8. Fellow receiver Amari Cooper also left Sunday's tilt with a concussion, leaving Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant as Derek Carr's (arm) primary options at receiver.