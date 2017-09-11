Raiders' Seth Roberts: Snags touchdown in Week 1 victory
Roberts made the most of his lone target during Sunday's win over the Titans, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass during the fourth quarter to essentially seal the game.
Roberts was overshadowed by fellow pass catchers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Jared Cook as expected, while the trio saw 25 targets compared to Roberts' single look from quarterback Derek Carr. Free-agent addition Cordarrelle Patterson became a threat to steal playing time from Roberts throughout the offseason, but Patterson's minimal involvement in the Raiders' Week 1 aerial attack included just one reception for two yards on one target. Roberts' positioning as the No. 3 receiver led him to be on the field for 83 percent of the team's offensive snaps, while Patterson appeared on 22 of 66 snaps. Roberts will look to increase his target share in Week 2 against the struggling Jets.
More News
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Signs two-year extension•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Out sick•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Doesn't appear in second preseason game•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Played through double hernia in 2016•
-
Raiders' Seth Roberts: Re-signs with Raiders on Monday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...