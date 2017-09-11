Roberts made the most of his lone target during Sunday's win over the Titans, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass during the fourth quarter to essentially seal the game.

Roberts was overshadowed by fellow pass catchers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Jared Cook as expected, while the trio saw 25 targets compared to Roberts' single look from quarterback Derek Carr. Free-agent addition Cordarrelle Patterson became a threat to steal playing time from Roberts throughout the offseason, but Patterson's minimal involvement in the Raiders' Week 1 aerial attack included just one reception for two yards on one target. Roberts' positioning as the No. 3 receiver led him to be on the field for 83 percent of the team's offensive snaps, while Patterson appeared on 22 of 66 snaps. Roberts will look to increase his target share in Week 2 against the struggling Jets.