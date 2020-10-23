Brown (reserve/COVID-19 list) is asymptomatic following his positive COVID-19 test, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
This is a positive development regarding Brown's status for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, though affected members of the Raiders remain isolated as the league sorts through contact tracing. The 2019 Pro Bowler has already missed three contests this season because of a calf injury, though he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday so long as he can clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. His services are sorely needed, as Las Vegas takes on a Buccaneers defense Week 7 that is tied for second in the NFL with 3.7 sacks per game.