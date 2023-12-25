site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Trent Brown: Set to return for Week 16
Brown (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Brown was held out of the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs but will play Sunday after logging limited practice sessions all week. He'll slate back into his starting spot at left tackle.
