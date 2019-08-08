Ralph Webb: Waived by Steelers
Webb was waived by the Steelers on Thursday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Webb was waived to make room for cornerback Trevon Mathis on Pittsburgh's roster. The second-year pro out of Vanderbilt will look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere in the league.
